Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 14 in no-decision
Carrasco allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out 14 across eight innings Friday against Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
Carrasco surrendered an unearned run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly, followed by another run in the seven. Despite fanning 10 or more batters for the fifth time this season, he left with the game tied 2-2. Carrasco looked sharp following an uncharacteristic outing his last time through the rotation, as he gave up five runs through 6.1 innings versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 31-year-old owns a robust 3.43 ERA with 199 strikeouts over 168 games this season and his next start is slated for Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
