Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 14 in postseason tune-up
Carrasco (18-6) pitched 8.1 scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts to take the win against Minnesota on Thursday.
This was another dominant showing from Carrasco, and strong outings have become commonplace down the stretch for the 30-year-old righty. Additionally, it's was especially encouraging because the Twins are a potential playoff opponent. Thursday finishes off the 2017 regular season for Carrasco, and he posted a career-best fantasy campaign with 18 wins, a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.2 K/9.
