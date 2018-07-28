Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans eight in no-decision against Tigers

Carrasco didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander generated 19 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (68 total strikes), and Carrasco has now produced quality starts in each of his first two outings coming out of the All-Star break with a 16:3 K:BB in 13 innings. He'll take a 3.89 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Minnesota.