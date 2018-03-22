Indians' Carlos Carrasco: 'Fine' after being struck by liner
Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Carrasco (foot) is fine, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. "He was fine last night," the manager said.
Carrasco suffered a left foot contusion after being hit by a comebacker during Wednesday's Cactus League contest. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, and he should be able to remain on schedule, likely lining him up to start the team's second game of the season.
