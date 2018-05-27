Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gets plenty of run support in Saturday's win

Carrasco (6-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-6 victory over the Astros, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander threw 70 of 108 pitches for strikes in snapping his personal two-game losing streak, but Carrasco's overall struggles continued Saturday. He sports a 5.55 ERA over his last six starts (37.1 innings) thanks mainly to a 1.7 HR/9, as his 43:10 K:BB has remained sharp over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around Thursday on the road against the Twins.