Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gets through bullpen session smoothly
Carrasco (forearm) threw a successful 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Carrasco believes that everything is fine with his bruised forearm. He's set to throw another session Wednesday. Whether he'll need a rehab start after that is not yet clear.
