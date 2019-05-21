Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gives up three runs in loss

Carrasco (4-4) gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four through five innings, taking the loss to the Athletics on Monday.

Carrasco worked in and out of trouble constantly, allowing nine baserunners. The home runs continue to plague the right-hander, as he carries a 1.7 HR/9 this year and gave up two more solo home runs in this start. He has a 4-4 record with a 4.30 ERA through 10 starts this season. Carrasco will make his next start Saturday against the Rays.