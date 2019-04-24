Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI

Carrasco will undergo a MRI on his left knee after leaving Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco exited Tuesday's game after he collided with a baserunner while covering first base in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old completed the inning, but apparently the knee tightened up between frames, leading to his removal. More information should be available on the injury Wednesday.

