Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI
Carrasco will undergo a MRI on his left knee after leaving Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco exited Tuesday's game after he collided with a baserunner while covering first base in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old completed the inning, but apparently the knee tightened up between frames, leading to his removal. More information should be available on the injury Wednesday.
