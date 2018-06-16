Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for X-rays
Carrasco was diagnosed with a right forearm bruise and is heading to the hospital to undergo X-rays, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Carrasco was hit by a line drive off the bat of Joe Mauer in the second inning Saturday, subsequently exiting the game. The severity of the injury will hopefully be clarified by the X-rays, and the 31-year-old's availability for his next scheduled start -- Friday against the Tigers -- remains up in the air.
