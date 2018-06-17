Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Heads to disabled list

The Indians placed Carrasco (forearm) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Though X-rays cleared Carrasco of any structural damage to his right elbow after he was smoked by a line drive in his start Saturday against the Twins, the 31-year-old will be on the shelf for at least the next week and a half while he recovers from a significant bruise. Since the Indians' fifth starter, Adam Plutko, was pressed into extended action out of the bullpen Saturday following Carrasco's departure in the second inning, Shane Bieber was summoned from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday's series finale. Bieber seems likely to stick in the rotation for the duration of Carrasco's absence.