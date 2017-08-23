Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Hit hard by Red Sox again

Carrasco (12-6) took the loss Tuesday after surrendering six runs on eight hits against the Red Sox. He struck out six, walked one and hit a batter.

While he wasn't exactly having a spectacular start, Carrasco was at least looking respectable until the seventh inning, when he let the Red Sox rally for three runs before being pulled. It didn't matter much, though, as Doug Fister threw a one-hitter on the other end. Carrasco was crushed by the Red Sox in far uglier fashion three weeks ago on the first day of August, and he's now given up five or more earned runs four times in his last 11 starts. Sure, he's given up just eight runs over the course of the other seven starts in that stretch, but that Jekyll-and-Hyde act is doing his fantasy owners no favors -- nor is it helping his ERA, which is now up to 3.95, easily a four-year high.