Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Hit hard by Red Sox again
Carrasco (12-6) took the loss Tuesday after surrendering six runs on eight hits against the Red Sox. He struck out six, walked one and hit a batter.
While he wasn't exactly having a spectacular start, Carrasco was at least looking respectable until the seventh inning, when he let the Red Sox rally for three runs before being pulled. It didn't matter much, though, as Doug Fister threw a one-hitter on the other end. Carrasco was crushed by the Red Sox in far uglier fashion three weeks ago on the first day of August, and he's now given up five or more earned runs four times in his last 11 starts. Sure, he's given up just eight runs over the course of the other seven starts in that stretch, but that Jekyll-and-Hyde act is doing his fantasy owners no favors -- nor is it helping his ERA, which is now up to 3.95, easily a four-year high.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Improves to 12-5•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Start postponed by rain Wednesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shuts down Rays on Friday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Undone by big inning Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shows improvement in July•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...