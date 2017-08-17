Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Improves to 12-5
Carrasco (12-5) allowed a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine batters through five innings during Thursday's win over the Twins.
After struggling in consecutive outings (10 runs allowed through 7.1 innings), Carrasco bounced back in his last start with eight-shutout frames and 10 strikeouts against the Rays. It was more of the same Thursday, and don't let the short outing fool, either. Carrasco pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning without allowing a run, so his pitch count skyrocketed in a hurry. While the ups and downs are discouraging, it's difficult to fade Carrasco in any fantasy setting considering his upside in any given start. He takes a 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 into his next start against the Red Sox at Progressive Field.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Start postponed by rain Wednesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shuts down Rays on Friday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Undone by big inning Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shows improvement in July•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out five in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...