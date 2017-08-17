Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Improves to 12-5

Carrasco (12-5) allowed a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine batters through five innings during Thursday's win over the Twins.

After struggling in consecutive outings (10 runs allowed through 7.1 innings), Carrasco bounced back in his last start with eight-shutout frames and 10 strikeouts against the Rays. It was more of the same Thursday, and don't let the short outing fool, either. Carrasco pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning without allowing a run, so his pitch count skyrocketed in a hurry. While the ups and downs are discouraging, it's difficult to fade Carrasco in any fantasy setting considering his upside in any given start. He takes a 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 into his next start against the Red Sox at Progressive Field.