Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Itching to get ahead of schedule

Carrasco (illness) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, though he felt so good Monday that he tried to convince team trainers to let him toss a side session Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The team trainers didn't let Carrasco throw a day earlier than scheduled, but it's good to see that the right-hande is feeling healthy as he continues to fire bullpens. A timetable for his return remains a mystery at this point, though he's hopeful to return to the mound by the end of the 2019 campaign.