Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Leaves after getting hit by liner

Carrasco was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins after getting hit in the arm by a line drive, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but he was down on one knee for some time before exiting with a trainer. His next start, expected to come Friday against the Tigers, could be in doubt.

