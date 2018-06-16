Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Leaves after getting hit by liner
Carrasco was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins after getting hit in the arm by a line drive, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but he was down on one knee for some time before exiting with a trainer. His next start, expected to come Friday against the Tigers, could be in doubt.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 11 for eighth win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 10 in bounce-back win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Torched by Twins on Friday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gets plenty of run support in Saturday's win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Falls to 5-3 despite strong start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Suffers second loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...