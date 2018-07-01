Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Logs four scoreless rehab frames

Carrasco (elbow) threw four scoreless innings for Double-A Akron on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four, and he probably will rejoin Cleveland's rotation for his next start, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona likely will confirm Carrasco's next steps Sunday, but it doesn't look like Cookie will need another minor-league tuneup. Expect his activation to happen in time for a Friday home assignment against the Athletics.