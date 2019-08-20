Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Looks good in first rehab outing
Carrasco (illness) tossed a scoreless inning Monday in his rehab outing for Double-A Akron. He worked around a walk and struck out a batter in the 16-pitch appearance.
Carrasco's appearance was his first at any level since he was diagnosed in June with acute myeloid leukemia. The right-hander entered the contest for Akron in the sixth inning and will likely continue to work out of the bullpen throughout his rehab assignment, as the Indians intend to deploy him in relief once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The expected move to relief lowers Carrasco's overall fantasy ceiling, but he showed Monday that he could become a useful late-inning weapon. According to Duane Cross of MiLB.com, Carrasco opened the outing with a 97 mile-per-hour fastball, which is almost three ticks better than his average offering as a starter this season (94.1, per Brooks Baseball).
