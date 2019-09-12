Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nabs first win since return
Carrasco (5-7) walked two and struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Wednesday to get credit for the win in a 4-3 victory over the Angels.
He took over for Adam Plutko with one out in the fifth inning and a 4-2 lead, and while Carrasco wasn't exactly sharp, he kept the Halos off the board to pick up his first win since coming off the injured list. With Brad Hand (arm) not 100 percent, there's a chance Carrasco could see some save opportunities, but his usage in this one suggests manager Terry Francona would prefer to deploy him for multi-inning stints earlier in games.
