Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nails down first save
Carrasco picked up the save after walking one over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday against the Phillies.
Carrasco was called upon with two outs in the eighth inning, and he managed to finish off the contest while allowing just one baserunner. The 32-year-old has now appeared in eight games since his return Sept. 1, and he's allowed three runs over 10 innings of relief work. Although Brad Hand was available Friday after battling a tired arm earlier in the week, the Indians elected to roll with Carrasco in a save situation.
