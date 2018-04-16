Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Named Wednesday starter

Carrasco will start Wednesday's game against the Twins in Puerto Rico, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.

The start will come a full week after Carrasco's previous outing since postponements of games Saturday and Sunday against the Blue Jays coupled with Monday's team off day forced the Indians to push back all members of their rotation in the pitching schedule. The extra rest was probably beneficial for Carrasco, who needed 110 pitches to earn a complete-game win over the Tigers his last time out April 11. Carrasco will have a tougher path to victory Wednesday while going head-to-head against emerging ace Jose Berrios and facing a Twins offense that ranks ninth in the MLB with a 109 wRC+ on the season.