Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Next rehab outing scheduled

Carrasco (illness) is schedule to throw around two innings in his next rehab appearance Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco threw one inning and 1.2 innings, respectively, in his first and second rehab appearances, and it appears he will extend out even a little further his next time out. He will also see a bump in competition, as he will pitch for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday after beginning his rehab stint with Double-A Akron. It's not exactly clear how many more minor-league games Carrasco will appear in before he is deemed ready to return, but according to the report, "a couple more" are scheduled for next week. Carrasco is on track to return in a relief role, so it's possible he will be ready to resume pitching for the Indians if he makes it through the next week without issue.