Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Next start coming Monday
Carrasco will make his next start Monday against the A's, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was originally lined up for a two-start week, but instead Adam Plutko will join the rotation on Saturday while Carrasco gets an extra day of rest before getting the ball for Monday's series opener against Oakland. Carrasco has been stellar through three starts this month, compiling a 1.86 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:0 K:BB in 19.2 innings.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Earns fourth win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Yields no runs in five frames•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gives up four homers in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: On track for next start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...