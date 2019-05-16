Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Next start coming Monday

Carrasco will make his next start Monday against the A's, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was originally lined up for a two-start week, but instead Adam Plutko will join the rotation on Saturday while Carrasco gets an extra day of rest before getting the ball for Monday's series opener against Oakland. Carrasco has been stellar through three starts this month, compiling a 1.86 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:0 K:BB in 19.2 innings.