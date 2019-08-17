Indians' Carlos Carrasco: On reliever's program

Carrasco (illness) will return this season as a reliever, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

If his arm feels good Saturday, he will throw an inning in a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on Monday. Manager Terry Francona said that Carrasco's eyes lit up when he was told he would be kept on a reliever's program, so it seems like this is the best course for all parties. Carrasco will presumably be stretched out next year, but he will work out of the bullpen if he makes it back this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories