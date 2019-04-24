Indians' Carlos Carrasco: On track for next start

Carrasco was diagnosed with a bruised left leg after exiting his start Tuesday against the Marlins and is expected to make his next scheduled turn Sunday in Houston, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Carrasco looked like he might have sustained a serious injury when he stumbled while attempting to reel in an off-target throw to first base in the fourth inning of Tuesday's start. Though the right-hander was able to stay in the game to finish out the inning, he limped to the dugout after completing the frame and was pulled from the contest. Fortunately, an MRI conducted after the game cleared him of any structural damage, so Carrasco should be good to go for the weekend if he's able to complete his usual between-starts bullpen session without incident.