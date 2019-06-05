Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Out with non-baseball medical issue
Carrasco was placed on the 10-day injured list with a non-baseball medical condition Wednesday.
Carrasco and the Indians have not released the exact details of the problem, but the team's statement indicated that he's been diagnosed with some sort of blood condition after feeling lethargic for several weeks. Carrasco will take some time away from baseball to figure out his treatment plan. It's not clear when he'll be able to return to action, but the Indians expect him to be back at some point this year. His replacement in the rotation has not yet been announced.
