Carrasco (1-1) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland dropped a 3-0 decision to the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

All three runs scored on solo shots, as Minnesota's 2019 power surge has continued right into 2020. Carrasco still produced his second straight quality start to begin the season, an outstanding display from a pitcher whose career seemed to be in jeopardy after he was diagnosed with leukemia last year. He'll try to stay locked in for his next outing, a home start Thursday against the Reds.