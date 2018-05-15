Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up fifth win against Tigers
Carrasco (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a loss Monday to the Tigers.
Carrasco tossed his second straight quality start, his sixth in nine outings this season. As usual, his breaking pitches were nasty, as his curveball and slider combined to induce eight swinging strikes in 46 offerings. The only problem with Carrasco's season thus far is that when has been bad, he has been awful -- in his three non-quality starts, he has surrendered 15 earned runs on five home runs, and that's why he owns just a 3.66 ERA despite how fantastic he can be when he's on his game.
