Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Pitching Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill
Carrasco (back) will start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco was removed from Saturday's start versus Seattle after the third inning due to a case of back stiffness but he should be fully functional for Thursday's outing. During six starts thus far in 2018, he's posted a 3.08 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 32:7 K:BB over 38 innings.
