Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Playing Catch
Carrasco (blood condition) has started playing catch, though the Indians don't yet know when or whether he'll be able to return, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's been difficult to get many details on Carrasco's status, as it's a non-baseball medical condition, meaning that the team can't comment on his condition without him disclosing it publicly. He does have a history of heart problems, however, which appear to be connected to his current status.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Out with non-baseball medical issue•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Next start coming Monday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Earns fourth win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Yields no runs in five frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...