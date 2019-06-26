Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Playing Catch

Carrasco (blood condition) has started playing catch, though the Indians don't yet know when or whether he'll be able to return, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's been difficult to get many details on Carrasco's status, as it's a non-baseball medical condition, meaning that the team can't comment on his condition without him disclosing it publicly. He does have a history of heart problems, however, which appear to be connected to his current status.