Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Puts together solid start
Carrasco (12-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rangers.
This was Carrasco's longest effort and the first time he surpassed five innings in a start since June 16. He also generated an impressive 16 outs by strikeout and groundball combined, leaving the Rangers little room to do damage against him. His sole blemish was a two-run homer he surrendered to Adrian Beltre in the seventh inning. Carrasco continues to post strong underlying skills, giving hope that he can put together a string of strong starts post All-Star break.
