Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Puts together stellar start

Carrasco (9-5) allowed three runs on seven hits while fanning seven across 5.1 innings as he notched the win Friday against the Athletics.

Carrasco was solid in his first start since June 16 after coming off the disabled list. He was given plenty of run support by his teammates and pitched well enough to come away with the victory. Carrasco sits with a 4.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 103:22 K:BB over 96.2 innings this season.