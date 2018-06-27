Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Rehab start on tap Saturday
Carrasco (right elbow contusion) will make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He threw another successful mound session Wednesday, and Cleveland decided the next step would be a rehab assignment. Considering he has only been on the shelf for 10 days, he will likely only need one rehab start if everything goes smoothly. This means he could return July 6 at home against the A's.
