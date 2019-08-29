Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Rejoining Cleveland Sunday

Manager Terry Francona said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Carrasco (illness) will be activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Carrasco began a minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 19 and will make his final rehab appearance Thursday before rejoining the Indians when rosters expand. The 32-year-old has been sidelined for the last few months after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, but he's primed to return to the majors in a bullpen role after receiving the necessary treatment and working through his rehab program.