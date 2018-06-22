Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Resumes throwing Friday
Carrasco (forearm) was throwing from 90 feet Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco is throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list June 16 with a forearm bruise, and is currently slated for a bullpen session next week. A timeline for the 31-year-old's return remains unclear at this point, but he seems unlikely to be ready to go at least until the start of July.
