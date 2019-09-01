Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Returns from IL

The Indians reinstated Carrasco (illness) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Carrasco will be reinstated to the active roster for the first time since early June after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. After responding well to treatment, Carrasco was cleared for a rehab assignment in August and was stellar over four relief appearances, tossing five scoreless frames and striking out eight. He didn't have enough time to build up for a starter's workload, but Carrasco should emerge as a useful late-inning weapon out of the Cleveland bullpen for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

