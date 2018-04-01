Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Roughed up in first outing
Carrasco completed 5.2 innings and earned a win Saturday against the Mariners, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Saturday as he allowed two home runs and generated just nine swinging strikes. He did earn the win thanks to plenty of run support, giving some consolation for the rest of his line. While not an ideal start to the season, there is no reason to panic over the start as Carrasco had seven outings in 2017 in which he allowed five or more earned runs yet still finished the season with a 3.29 ERA.
