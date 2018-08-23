Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Roughed up in loss

Carrasco (15-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings against the Red Sox.

Carrasco got off to a solid enough start, but was done in by a disastrous fourth inning in which he yielded a homer, a double, three singles and a walk while giving up five runs in the frame. The 31-year-old had posted six straight quality starts prior to Wednesday -- three of which he allowed zero earned runs -- so it's tempting to write this one off as a blip on the radar against the league's highest-scoring offense. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday against the Twins.