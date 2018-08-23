Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Roughed up in loss
Carrasco (15-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings against the Red Sox.
Carrasco got off to a solid enough start, but was done in by a disastrous fourth inning in which he yielded a homer, a double, three singles and a walk while giving up five runs in the frame. The 31-year-old had posted six straight quality starts prior to Wednesday -- three of which he allowed zero earned runs -- so it's tempting to write this one off as a blip on the radar against the league's highest-scoring offense. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday against the Twins.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Continues dominant run since All-Star break•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out nine in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Allows three runs in loss to Twins•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dominates Twins in win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans eight in no-decision against Tigers•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Puts together solid start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...