Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Set to return Friday

Indians manager Terry Francona confirmed Carrasco (forearm) would be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Friday against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco will be reinstated just a few days after his eligibility date after he submitted a dominant performance in a rehab start Saturday at Double-A Akron, The right-hander covered four scoreless frames and struck out four hitters in the 58-pitch outing, with Francona relaying that Carrasco's fastball was clocked as high as 97 miles per hour, according to Bastian. Carrasco went on to throw some more in the bullpen following his departure from the start, so it's not expected that he'll face any strict limitations with his pitch count when he rejoins the Cleveland rotation next weekend.