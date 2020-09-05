Carrasco allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday.

Carrasco did his best to keep up with Corbin Burnes on the other side, but the bullpen spoiled his strong effort, with three relievers combining to allow six runs. The right-hander endured some struggles in the middle of August, but he has bounced back with just one earned run allowed in his last two starts (12 innings). Overall, Carrasco has a 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB in 42 innings. He's in line for a favorable home matchup against the Royals next week.