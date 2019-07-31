Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shifted to 60-day IL
Carrasco (illness) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Franmil Reyes, who was acquired from the Padres as part of a three-team trade Tuesday. Carrasco has been sidelined since early-June with a treatable form of chronic myeloid leukemia, though he was cleared to begin ramping up his baseball activity earlier in the month.
