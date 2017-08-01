Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shows improvements in July

Carrasco rebounded from a rough June (5.68 ERA) by logging four quality starts in five July outings while posting a 3.31 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 32.2 innings.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan pitched six-plus innings in all five of his starts last month while capturing his largest strikeout rate (29.3) since August of last year. Carrasco's 3.18 FIP in July was his best such mark for any month this season, and the same can be said for his 6.5 K/BB. He'll enter the campaign's stretch run ranked in the AL's top-10 for ERA (3.58), WHIP (1.09), strikeouts (135) and wins (10).

