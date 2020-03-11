Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shut down following injection
Carrasco received an injection in his elbow Wednesday and will be shut down for a few days, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Carrasco underwent an MRI on his sore right elbow, which didn't reveal anything other than the mild inflammation he'd been diagnosed with over the weekend. While he's only expected to be shut down for a few days, even in the best-case scenario that doesn't leave much time for him to build up to a starting workload by Opening Day, especially considering his spring debut was delayed by a hip issue.
