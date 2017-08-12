Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shuts down Rays on Friday

Carrasco (11-5) fired eight scoreless innings Friday to earn the win over the Rays, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Logan Morrison spoiled the bid for history with a two-out single. Carrasco had been struggling to begin August, coughing up 10 runs in 7.1 innings over his first two starts of the month, but he appeared to be in peak form Friday. He'll take a 3.83 ERA into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Twins.