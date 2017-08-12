Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shuts down Rays on Friday
Carrasco (11-5) fired eight scoreless innings Friday to earn the win over the Rays, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Logan Morrison spoiled the bid for history with a two-out single. Carrasco had been struggling to begin August, coughing up 10 runs in 7.1 innings over his first two starts of the month, but he appeared to be in peak form Friday. He'll take a 3.83 ERA into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Twins.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Undone by big inning Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shows improvement in July•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out five in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes fourth loss despite 10 strikeouts•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...