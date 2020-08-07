Carrasco (2-1) allowed one hit and four walks over six scoreless innings in a win over the Reds on Thursday. He struck out eight.

It looked like Carrasco lost a little something as he pushed up close to 100 pitches -- he issued back-to-back two-out walks and uncorked a wild pitch in the sixth inning -- but he was brilliant otherwise. Carrasco now has a 2.50 ERA and 23:6 K:BB in 18 innings this season. A borderline ace serving as the No. 3 starter for Cleveland, Carrasco lines up face the Cubs at home in his next start.