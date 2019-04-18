Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Spins gem in Seattle

Carrasco (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three hits and two walks over seven scoreless inning while striking out 12 as Cleveland downed Seattle 1-0.

Afternoon shadows didn't help the batters for either team -- there were only six total hits in the game -- and Carrasco took full advantage, racking up a whopping 23 swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (72 total strikes). Even after the stellar outing the right-hander still carries a 7.41 ERA, but his 29:5 K:BB through 17 innings offers a much more encouraging prognosis on his performance so far. Carrasco could be lined up for another impressive start Tuesday, when he takes on Marlins at home.

