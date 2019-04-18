Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Spins gem in Seattle
Carrasco (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three hits and two walks over seven scoreless inning while striking out 12 as Cleveland downed Seattle 1-0.
Afternoon shadows didn't help the batters for either team -- there were only six total hits in the game -- and Carrasco took full advantage, racking up a whopping 23 swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (72 total strikes). Even after the stellar outing the right-hander still carries a 7.41 ERA, but his 29:5 K:BB through 17 innings offers a much more encouraging prognosis on his performance so far. Carrasco could be lined up for another impressive start Tuesday, when he takes on Marlins at home.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Disastrous outing in K.C.•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 12•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in season debut•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shaky in spring outing•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Extended through 2022•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Option picked up by Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...