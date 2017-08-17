Play

Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Start postponed by rain Wednesday

Carrasco's scheduled start for Wednesday against the Twins has been postponed by rain.

Carrasco was looking to build off an impressive last outing, when he struck out 10 hitters over eight scoreless innings against the Rays, but he'll get an extra day to rest instead. The Indians will simply slot him into the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, lining him up against Kyle Gibson.

