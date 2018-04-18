Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Start still on despite power outage

Carrasco's start Wednesday against the Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico will happen as planned despite the general power outage on the island, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Puerto Rico is suffering from an island-wide power outage, but Hiram Bithorn Stadium is equipped with generators which can run for 48 hours. "We are fully prepared," says Puerto Rico Series Director of Operations John Blakeman, so expect Carrasco to be unaffected by the issue unless further reports come out that indicate otherwise.