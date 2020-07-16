Carrasco is scheduled to start the third game of the regular season against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco is set to follow Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger. The right-hander is looking to get back on track in 2020 after a difficult 2019 season. Over the past three seasons, Carrasco owns a 3.66 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in 472 innings.