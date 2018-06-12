Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 11 for eighth win

Carrasco (8-4) struck out 11 and allowed just two hits and a walk through seven shutout innings to earn the win Monday over the White Sox.

Carrasco reached double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season, including each of his past two starts. He is now up to 94 strikeouts in just 90 innings and is on pace for his third 200-strikeout campaign in the past four seasons. His off-speed pitches -- changeup, slider and curveball -- combined to induce 15 swinging strikes on just 59 offerings, an absurd 25.4 percent rate. If Carrasco gets ahead in the count, it's almost impossible to touch him. He has lowered his ERA from 4.50 to 3.90 with his past two starts and will look to keep things moving in the right direction Saturday against the Twins.