Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 11 in win over Twins

Carrasco (16-7) struck out 11 across 7.2 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing four hits and two walks in the process.

Carrasco was at the top of his game, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes as he recorded his second-highest punchout total of the season. He also limited baserunners to great effect and allowed just one man to reach second base. Carrasco is in the midst of one of hie best stretches of the season, going at least seven scoreless innings in three of his last four starts. He'll take a diminishing 3.38 ERA into a favorable matchup with the Rays this weekend.