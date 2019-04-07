Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 12
Carrasco (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out 12 with one walk during a victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The 32-year-old gave up 10 hits in his season debut, but still struck out four across 4.1 innings. On Saturday, Carrasco allowed some traffic but not as much and worked around jams with 24 called strikes. Carrasco has posted a K/9 above 10.0 in three of the last four years, so it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see him around that number again in 2019. He is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 9.1 innings over two outings. His next start should come against the Royals next week.
